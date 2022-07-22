These endangered butterflies need your help

Monarch butterflies are in danger, so we compiled some resources we can all use to help them.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Monarch butterflies are the iconic and beloved orange and black winged bugs we see flying through South Carolina every fall. We've been seeing less of them, and they're now listed as an endangered species. These butterflies come through South Carolina because they love the plants here, so we have what it takes to help them.

One of South Carolina's native plants, swamp milkweed, is one of only 9 plants that the butterflies lay eggs on. They are attracted to the plants and drink the nectar in the flowers.

Swamp milkweed isn't the only South Carolina native that monarchs love. They're fans of wildflowers. There are plenty of wildflowers native to the state to choose from, and the South Carolina Native Plant Society compiled the native plants into a list.

Residents can use these plants to build a butterfly garden that will encourage the pollinators to visit their yards or business and give them the resources they need to keep flying. Once a garden is built, there are also resources to make sure a garden at a school or business is protected

You can register your new butterfly habitat with Monarch Waystation or the National Wildlife Federation. These registries can help identify things you could do to make your garden even better for pollinators or wildlife in the area. Registration also comes with a sign to show how your efforts are helping to conserve these species.

Not everyone can plant a butterfly garden, but even the smallest habitats can make a difference. If you can't plant at all, you can give the butterflies a place to rest and grab a drink.

Monarchs like to "puddle" to get the minerals they need. To build a puddle dish, you'll just need a shallow dish, some sand or gravel, and a little bit of water. Put the sand or gravel in the dish and keep it damp and you could have some butterfly visitors.