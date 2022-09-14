Reward being offered for return of 6 stolen puppies

The litter was reportedly stolen at the vulnerable age of just 3.5-weeks-old. HRA said the litter was potentially sold or given to unsuspecting buyers.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Six 5-week-old puppies were kidnapped from the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA), leading them to urgently ask for the public's help in gathering information on where they could be.

The mother, 1-year-old Godiva, gave birth to a litter of seven puppies in early August and they were all transferred to a foster home to spend their critical growth period together in a better environment than the shelter. Later that month, HRA was contacted about a dog, later confirmed to be Godiva, abandoned and tied to a pole.

One of the seven puppies was also found after humane law enforcement conducted a search and seizure warrant on a location suspected of housing the litter. The lone puppy was reunited with their mother.

We just spoke to Dan D’Eramo, dir. of field services for @HumaneRescue. He said the litter's was found astray after being placed in a foster home. A search warrant was then executed on the location where the litter should've been. Only one puppy was found. (@wusa9) https://t.co/mwzhjglllE pic.twitter.com/6wxaqYENcB — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) September 14, 2022

The litter was reportedly stolen at the vulnerable age of just 3.5-weeks-old. HRA said the litter was potentially sold or given to unsuspecting buyers.

HRA is 'desperately' concerned for the litter due to the fact that when they received Godiva she was malnourished mother. This puts her and her puppies at risk for long-term health issues if not properly taken care of. The puppies ideally needs to be with their mother and siblings until they are eight to 10 weeks old.

The HRA is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for the information on the 5-week-old puppies.

HRA would like to speak with anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of any of the puppies. All tips can be anonymously reported to HRA at 202-723-5730