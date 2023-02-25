Irmo firefighters rescue macaw from tree

Apparently, even a bird can be afraid of heights.

IRMO, S.C. — A South Carolina fire department took a moment to celebrate the end of a successful rescue on Friday - one that was a little more unusual than most.

The Irmo Fire District posted a picture alongside a macaw that they had recently rescued from a tree. The department said on Facebook that the bird, a large breed of parrot, had climbed high up in a tree and couldn't get down.

With a little help, they managed to get the bird back down to a more manageable height.

The department responded to one follower explaining that pet rescues are something they will certainly take on as long as it is possible.

"As long as we can safely get to them, we'll try and save them," the department said.

As for pet-in-tree rescues go, the department said simply: "We've got that move."