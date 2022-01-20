Watch: Rescued pig in Houston welcomes new piglets during livestream

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Juno had given birth to two babies. Check out her livestream now.

HOUSTON — Ready or not, here they come!

A livestream with Houston SPCA started just in time to introduce the city to newborn piglets.

Their mom is a rescued Vietnamese potbelly pig named Juno. She was rescued by the SPCA in December and she's been preparing to give birth ever since.

The organization just released photos from her maternity shoot and they launched a livestream for people to watch her as she waited on her piglets to arrive. Juno has been in a safe, warm barn area covered in hay and people have been checking on her and bringing her food.

Her livestream was supposed to last 12 hours a day while she was nesting. Her babies must've wanted a head start because they started arriving a few hours into the stream.

As of 6 p.m., Mama Juno has had two newborns.

According to a representative with the Houston SPCA, Juno's name has a Latin origin meaning "Goddess of Love, Marriage and Childbirth." The Barn Team and veterinary staff expected that she was close to giving birth, but they didn't think she was this far along.

You can check on Juno and her newborn piglets live in the video below or click here to see them directly on YouTube.