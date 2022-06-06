Help the Kentucky Derby Museum name this adorable miniature horse

He's got a boopable nose, big dark eyes and a new home at the Kentucky Derby Museum. All he needs now is a proper name!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Museum has a new mini-horse and they need the public's help in naming him.

In a tweet, the museum said they want this sweet, two-year-old colt's name to be tied to the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs.

"So give your best suggestions!" the museum said, adding in a follow-up tweet, "We know it's cute, but don't send us the name L'il Sebastian."

The unnamed colt was taken in by Meaningful Menagerie Animal Assisted Therapy & Rescue when he just five months old, according to a press release.

Staff will choose the winning name at the Stable's Grand Reopening this Friday, June 17. The Stable, first opened in 1985, has been closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Have a name suggestion? Click here to suggest it!

