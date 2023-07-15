The office announced that the kitty is up for adoption, along with his fellow companions, at the Cherokee County Animal Shelter.

ATLANTA — A courageous kitten named "Trucker" has found a new lease on life after being saved from the depths of an engine compartment by deputies in Cherokee County. The office announced that the kitty is up for adoption, along with his fellow companions, at the Cherokee County Animal Shelter.

The heroic rescue unfolded in May when Deputy Lockstedt, already at Northside Cherokee Hospital, received a distress call about a trapped cat. The feline had inadvertently found itself in a perilous situation within a parked vehicle's engine compartment. Swiftly, animal control was notified, and the vehicle owner was located in the hospital.

Lockstedt, joined by Animal Control Officer Nations, sprang into action, bravely opening the vehicle's hood to embark on a challenging mission to locate and extricate the frightened feline. After an intense 30-minute endeavor, their persistence paid off, and the trapped kitten was safely rescued.

Currently in the care of the team at the Cherokee Animal Shelter, the resilient kitten, now affectionately named Trucker, underwent a thorough examination. The shelter said it diligently searched for the owner but didn't find anyone. Now Trucker is needing a home.