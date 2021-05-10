Chinese safari park comes under fire after waiting weeks to warn cities of 3 escaped leopards

It's still unclear how the leopards escaped.

TAMPA, Fla. — A zoo in eastern China has a lot of explaining to do after reports surfaced that not one, or two, but three of its leopards escaped weeks before people living in the area were warned about it, according to reports.

The good news, according to the New York Times, is that two of the three have been found.

Shanghai Daily reports police have launched an investigation into how the three leopards escaped from Hangzhou Safari Park.

The vice mayor of Hangzhou City said police had discovered the leopards were missing back on April 19. The first reported sighting came several weeks later.

The zoo admitted to authorities that it had not reported the escapes over fears that it would impact the number of people who visit the zoo during China's May Day public holiday in May, NBC News reports.

People living in nearby communities would report seeing the leopards in early May, sparking fear and confusion. In a statement, the Fuyang District government said residents had contacted police after spotting the big cats roaming around homes and tea plantations.

It wasn't until this past Friday that surveillance footage of one of the roaming leopards went viral video, forcing the zoo to finally inform the public.

