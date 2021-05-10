x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Animals

Chinese safari park comes under fire after waiting weeks to warn cities of 3 escaped leopards

It's still unclear how the leopards escaped.
Credit: AP
A leopard looks from a tree inside an enclosure at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Amid the long-raging deadly strife in Indian-controlled Kashmir, another conflict is silently taking its toll on the Himalayan region’s residents: the conflict between man and wild animals. According to official data, at least 67 people have been killed and 940 others injured in the past five years in attacks by wild animals in the famed Kashmir Valley, a vast collection of alpine forests, connected wetlands and waterways known as much for its idyllic vistas as for its decades-long armed conflict between Indian troops and rebels. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

TAMPA, Fla. — A zoo in eastern China has a lot of explaining to do after reports surfaced that not one, or two, but three of its leopards escaped weeks before people living in the area were warned about it, according to reports. 

The good news, according to the New York Times, is that two of the three have been found. 

Shanghai Daily reports police have launched an investigation into how the three leopards escaped from Hangzhou Safari Park. 

The vice mayor of Hangzhou City said police had discovered the leopards were missing back on April 19. The first reported sighting came several weeks later. 

The zoo admitted to authorities that it had not reported the escapes over fears that it would impact the number of people who visit the zoo during China's May Day public holiday in May, NBC News reports.

RELATED: Heroes in a half shell? More than 800 turtles rescued from Jersey storm drains

People living in nearby communities would report seeing the leopards in early May, sparking fear and confusion. In a statement, the Fuyang District government said residents had contacted police after spotting the big cats roaming around homes and tea plantations.

It wasn't until this past Friday that surveillance footage of one of the roaming leopards went viral video, forcing the zoo to finally inform the public. 

It's still unclear how the leopards escaped.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter