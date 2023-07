Odin, a potbelly pig was found as a stray, is now up for adoption.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Have you been thinking about adding another pet to your household?

Well Lexington County Animal Services has a unique pet. A potbelly pig.

The folks at the center named him Odin and he was found on Fish Hatchery Lane in West Columbia.

They say he loves scratches and belly rubs.