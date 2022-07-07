Local wildlife center needs worms, crickets or insects

The Carolina Wildlife Center is asking for donations or if anyone knows anyone who can help as their supply is delayed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's an odd request.

Carolina Wildlife Center is asking for mealworms, wax worms, crickets, or any other small works or insects to help feed the birds they are rehabilitating.

Chimney Swifts, Swallows, and Purple Martins are currently at the shelter in an area they have called "The Nest".

According to their Facebook post, a shipment was supposed to arrive on Wednesday but was delayed and they are running out of our supply.

"We fear that when our order of 160,000 worms (a week's supply) arrives, they will be dead or in poor condition rendering them unusable because of the extreme heat they have been stored in for the past few days," the post said. "The vendor will not guarantee the condition of his products during times of high temperatures."

As such, they're asking the public if they know who may supply live worms and insects for the birds.

"Please reach out to them and help us find enough food to carry us over until we can get another healthy shipment delivered," the post said.