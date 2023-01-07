Zoo officials said his condition took a turn for the worse on Friday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo's beloved 3-year-old elephant, Fitz, has died after being diagnosed with elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, or EEHV virus.

Officials said EEHV is a potentially devastating viral infection for elephants worldwide, particularly young elephants. EEHV affects elephants in the wild, in zoos, and in sanctuaries. Officials said it only has a 20-30% survival rate.

According to a press release, the elephant care team first noticed signs of the virus on Sunday when fellow elephant, Punch, kept putting her trunk in Fitz’s mouth -- which isn't normal behavior. Staff members then noticed Fitz was acting somewhat lethargic.

A blood sample was sent to the Smithsonian Zoo, which confirmed the EEHV virus diagnosis on Wednesday. Zoo officials said most elephants are believed to be born with or exposed to the virus shortly after birth; it can remain dormant in their bodies for years.

Zoo officials said since Fitz is a weaned calf, it's harder to fight off EEHV since he isn't protected by his mother’s antibodies anymore.

Officials said "around-the-clock care" was delivered by animal health and animal care teams. Fitz’s treatment included antiviral medications, plasma transfusions every 8 hours, as well as fluid and other supportive therapies.

Zoos across the U.S. reached out to share their experience with the disease and offer support in addition to banked and fresh plasma and blood donations from their elephants, the release said.

Fitz was tired but had been standing and eating some food earlier in the day on Friday. However, officials said his condition took a turn for the worse that night. Fitz passed away during his nighttime treatment shortly after 11 p.m.

A necropsy will be performed and any additional information from the results will be released later, officials said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of elephant Fitz,” Dan Maloney, Louisville Zoo director, said. “Fitz held a special place within our entire extended Zoo family. His presence at our Zoo touched the hearts of our members, patrons and our entire community, inspiring a profound appreciation for elephants and their conservation."

Mom Mikki is confirmed to have a latent form of EEHV, officials said, but it is not the same strain that affected Fitz. No other animals, guests or staff are at risk from the virus.

Fitz would have turned 4 years old on August 2, 2023.

"Fitz’s impact will live on, along with his memory, in the hearts of all who encountered him," Maloney said. "He will be deeply missed."

