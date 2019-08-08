RUMFORD, Maine — The Rumford man accused of cutting off the tail of an opossum has died weeks after being hit by a car in Windham.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Eric Matthews, 32, died on Sunday.

Windham Police say he was hit by a car while walking on Route 302 in Windham in the early morning of July 20. Investigators report Matthews was in the roadway when he was hit by Demetrio Lenoardo, 46, of Methuen, Massachusetts.

Initial reports had Matthews listed in critical condition. Police say they do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.

According to the Press Herald, Matthews had been summonsed for animal cruelty a few days before he was hit. If convicted, he would have been fined and required to pay for the care and medical treatment of the injured opossum who is now in the care of Misfits Rehab in Auburn.

