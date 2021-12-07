Meet Ava: The rescue dog who loves to shred

Ava is the Snowbowl's rescue dog and with snow in the forecast, no one is more excited than her!

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — With winter weather forecasted for the Arizona Snowbowl, one permanent resident of the area is buzzing with excitement.

Ava, a 6-year-old Snowbowl rescue dog, is ready for the start of a great season filled with fresh powder and an influx of new friends to the mountain.

Flagstaff is expecting 9 inches of snow by the end of the week and the Snowbowl is reminding people that tickets for the season are on sale.

Ava has been working hard and gearing up to crush the slopes and help newcomers find their way around.

For information on the season or to buy tickets, go to the official website.

