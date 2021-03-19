Meet Trevor and Helen Honey: baby giraffes at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Trevor is named for Trevor Lawrence, quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two baby giraffes — a male and female — recently born at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens now have names.

Born July 2, Trevor is named in honor of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He is the sixth calf born to doting mother, Luna, on exhibit at the Giraffe Overlook.

Helen Honey was born July 21 to first-time mom Figie. She is named for a zoo supporter's family member. The zoo revealed the names Friday on social media.

The calves are reticulated giraffes. In the wild, their range includes Northeastern Kenya, Eastern Sudan and Eritrea. Their habitat is open woodlands and wooded grassland, according to the zoo website.

Giraffes are the tallest of all animals and can reach up to 18 feet in height. Both male and female giraffes have horn-like ossicones on their heads.

Males generally weigh 1,700 to 4,000 pounds, while females typically weigh 1,200 to 2,500 pounds, the website also noted.

The giraffes are among the most recent animal babies born at the Jacksonville Zoo.

Three endangered giant otter pups were born Oct. 16, 2020. The two females and one male are the second litter of their species to be born there.

A male Western lowland gorilla was born in April, becoming the first since 2018. The young ape was the fifth gorilla born at the zoo.

In March, a Magellanic penguin chick hatched at the zoo. At that time, the zoo said the chick marked the eighth successful hatching since the opening of its Tuxedo Coast exhibit in 2010 and the first since 2019.