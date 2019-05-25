HOUSTON — This is the best news we’ve heard all week!

More than 400 animals were adopted, rescued or fostered from the Harris County Animal Shelter in just 72 hours. The shelter says 456 to be exact.

This comes after the shelter took in over 200 animals in two days.

To help with overcrowding, the shelter reduced adoption fees for all pets Wednesday through Friday.

“Because of you, these animals got their second chance, the shelter wrote on Twitter. “On behalf of the animals, we are deeply grateful to the community and our rescue partners for helping us to save so many lives.”

Houstonians sure know how to step up in a time of need. What a way to Stand For Houston!

