SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mountain lion was recently spotted on video from a doorbell camera in northern California over the weekend.

The big cat was spotted Sunday morning in Natomas, a small neighborhood just north of Sacramento.

Police warned everyone in the neighborhood to stay inside as they tracked it down.

The 100-lb mountain lion roamed from backyard to backyard before officials were finally able to tranquilize it.

The wildlife team took the cat and will release it back into the wild.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

