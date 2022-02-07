Name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day at The Florida Aquarium

TAMPA, Fla. — Dear Darla, I hate your stinking guts!
So much that some are willing to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after their ex.
That's correct. With a $10 donation this Valentine's Day, The Florida Aquarium will let you name a roach after an ex and other wrongdoers.
Those who participate in the bitter celebration will receive a certificate commemorating the occasion and a photo of the roach.
In addition to naming the roach, participants will also be able to let it all out by sending a message that "includes words regrettably left unsaid or a funny revenge confession." Entertaining family-friendly messages will be shared on The Florida Aquarium's social media pages.
And don't worry, The Florida Aquarium does not "hiss and tell." Your exes won't find out who sent the cockroach gram.