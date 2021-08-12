'Ninja Prairie Dog!' Photographer wins international award with funny photo

Last spring, Art Trevino captured an image of a prairie dog and bald eagle confronting one another in Colorado.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado photographer is getting national attention after a comedic photo he submitted won an international award.

"Who would have thought, you know, a small-town guy would be an internationally famous photographer now, all because of one photo. It's just been amazing," Art Trevino said.

Last spring, Trevino captured an image of a prairie dog and bald eagle confronting one another at a Boulder County open space near Longmont. The prairie dog has its hands in the air in what appears to be an attempt to intimidate the bird.

Trevino said it worked. The prairie dog got away to live another day.

"I call it Ninja Prairie Dog, because he’s got his hands up in the air. He’s attacking the eagle. Without exception, the first reaction people have is they laugh," Trevino said. "To me I was just like, wow, I’ve got a really cool shot here and I need to share it."

Trevino submitted it to the international Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards and won the Alex Walker's Serian Creatures on the Land Award.

The photographer hopes photos like this make people appreciate the beautiful scenery Colorado has to offer and maybe try some photography of their own.

"Go out and look and enjoy and grab a camera," he said. "Embrace where we live. Don't take it for granted."

Gov. Jared Polis tweeted about the photo on Wednesday, congratulating Trevino on the international recognition.

Congratulations to Longmont photographer Art Travino for his award winning photograph “Ninja Prairie Dog!” taken on Boulder County Open Space property off Hygiene Road. BTW the prairie dog escaped down a hole after no doubt startling the Eagle with his mad skills. pic.twitter.com/FSQVpaqewu — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) December 8, 2021