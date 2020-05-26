COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says a horse belonging to a herd on North Carolina’s Outer Banks died over the weekend following complications from a venomous snake bite.

The organization announced Monday that the young horse named Valor was euthanized Saturday after veterinarians determined her wounds were too critical.

Officials say the bite was found on one of the horse's front legs May 17 and had become infected. Caretakers discovered the wounded mare after a caller reported the horse had been standing in the same spot for a day.

The group says the horse was born on Memorial Day in 2018 and was just two days away from her second birthday.

