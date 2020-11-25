Florida physical therapist helps paralyzed puppy

The physical therapist said this is the first time he's helped such a tiny patient, and he had to modify some of his techniques.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A paralyzed puppy is getting the help she needs from a physical therapist for people.

Veterinarians said they had never seen a case like Goldie's before.

Her spine is deformed, her legs are paralyzed and an at-home amputation left her tail mutilated, according to Good Karma Pet Rescue.

The pet facility said it rescued the pup after she was severely neglected and almost starved to death by her previous owner.

Good Karma Pet Rescue volunteer Deven Soto said even though Goldie's veterinarians were limited on how they could help her, they weren't ready to give up.

That's when the rescue group turned to Athletix Rehab and Recovery, a rehabilitation center for humans! There, they found Kyle Krupa, a physical therapist who took on caring for Goldie.

“Goldie is suffering from a tremendous loss of bone mineral density, muscle atrophy, and poor motor control of her hind legs,” says Krupa.

This is his first time helping such a tiny patient. He's had to modify techniques he would typically use on humans to fit Goldie’s needs. Some of the therapy includes swimming and guided exercises.

“Once her hind legs are strong enough we can start encouraging her to walk more frequently with proper form, starting with a narrow box/tunnel, then having her observe and play with other dogs that she can mirror,” he said.

Goldie has a long road of recovery ahead of her and during that process is being fostered by one of the rescue's volunteers who just so happens to also be a patient at Athletix Rehab and Recovery, Good Karma Pet Rescue said.

What other people are reading right now: