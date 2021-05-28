Pet alligator in Pennsylvania gets loose in river, later reunited with owner

It's legal to own an alligator in the state.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — Alligators out and about in rivers, ponds, parks and even on golf courses isn't an odd occurrence in Florida. But in Pennsylvania?

People in the small borough of Wrightsville spotted a tame alligator swimming in the Susquehanna River, according to WGAL.

The gator, named Oscar, had gotten out of his enclosure sometime Thursday and went into the river near the owner's home, the owner told WGAL.

The Facebook group FIND TOBY in PA said at the time Oscar was last seen floating toward a restaurant in town.

Oscar is about three to four feet long, WGAL said.

On Friday, WGAL said Oscar was safely captured by his owner.

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the state does not regulate the possession of non-native species of reptiles and amphibians. "So long as these animals are not released into the wild, there are no state regulations regarding their ownership," the commission said on its website.