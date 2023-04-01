North Carolina horse recovering after being shot with arrow

Prim is back on Julianne Farms in Reidsville but is confined to her stall and hand-walking while she heals.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad horse returned home after someone shot it in the neck with an arrow. Prim spent several weeks at the vet in Raleigh.

Jillian Williams is Prim's owner. Williams' mother Ann Brady helps take care of Prim too.

"She's been a very good girl," said Brady.

The last time Prim was on Julianne Farm, she didn't show up for supper.

"They stand there waiting for their food and she was missing," said Brady.

That's when Brady knew something was wrong.

"That arrow was at least this - well, I can't reach as high as the arrow was sticking out," she said.

They later found Prim out in the pasture shot in the neck with an arrow.

"I am hoping that it was a hunting accident and that somebody shot a deer, missed and it went through and just the stars were aligned in such a way," Brady said.

After alerting her daughter, Prim's owner, they rushed Prim to the state veterinary hospital in Raleigh.

"She doesn't understand why she suddenly hurts and why she can't eat grass, and why there are tubes sticking out of her for weeks on end," Williams said.

For now, Prim is confined to the stall and hand-walking while her wounds heal.

"If she gets a fever - that means infection. She will be right on that trailer going on right back to the hospital," Brady said.

And while she longs to be back out in the pasture with others, Williams is just happy Prim is still here.

"Everyone has their pets. Everyone has their fur baby, and she's that for me, and it was really scary to think that she might not be there," Williams said.

While the family suspects it was a hunting accident, they still aren't sure what happened.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said the incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.