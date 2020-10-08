Woman finds python in her washing machine

She thought it was snakeskin clothing until she reached in and it started to move.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — They're an invasive species that keep showing up across areas of Florida where they don't belong, like the Everglades and now a woman's washing machine.

A woman in West Palm Beach says she was shocked when she opened the lid to her washing machine and found a python inside, according to WPEC.

Emily Visnic told WPEC when she looked into the washing machine she saw something snakeskin and thought to herself, " 'Huh. What did I put in here that was snakeskin?" Then when she reached down it started slithering.

WPEC says Visnic recently moved to West Palm Beach from Connecticut. She has her own laundry area and has no idea how a snake got inside.

Visnic says she called maintenance who ended up removing the snake. According to WPEC, her downstairs neighbor reported hearing a snake the day before Visnic found this one in her washing machine.

Animal control says they believe the snake was somebody's pet that got away and into the building's pipes, according to WPEC.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, the Burmese python is an invasive species in Florida that are usually found in and around the Everglades ecosystem in South Florida. The snakes are a threat to native wildlife, according to FWC.

What other people are reading right now:

