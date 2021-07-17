'Embarrassed' raccoon rescued by firefighters, photo goes viral

The adventurous animal ventured into a Georgia home and needed help getting back out.

DALTON, Ga. — A raccoon's "embarrassed" look after being rescued by firefighters is taking the internet by storm.

The City of Dalton Fire Department in Georgia says it got the unusual call to come to the aid of a raccoon. The adventurous animal found himself inside a person's home and needed help getting back out.

After firefighters caught the raccoon, they snapped a photo of the animal covering his eyes in a move that appeared to make him look "embarrassed."

"As you can tell, he was pretty embarrassed about it, but it's really nothing to be ashamed of. We all need a helping hand every now and then," the department wrote on Facebook.

The fire department says after firefighters got their "new friend out of the jam," they took him to a place where he could be safely released back into the wild.

"...where he'll hopefully be less adventurous in his search for snacks from now on," firefighters said.