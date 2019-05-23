Florida beachgoers stumbled across a rare sight this month: A leatherback sea turtle was seen nesting in broad daylight on the state's east coast.

It happened May 16, and photos were posted to social media the next day.

Lifeguards on Singer Island Beach helped notify Loggerhead MarineLife Center, a Juno Beach-based conservation and rehab center for sea turtles.

"No one really knows why some turtles choose to nest in broad daylight, but is a rare occurrence," the center wrote on Facebook. "If you encounter a nesting female, while it is exciting to witness and something truly amazing, please keep your distance so she can safely and successfully lay her eggs."

Leatherbacks are the world's largest living sea turtles and are sometimes called the "Volkswagens of the seas" because they have grown as big as 2,000 pounds. Loggerhead MarineLife Center says it has recorded 117 leatherback nests in its survey area this season.

Recently, two leatherback sea turtles made a rare appearance in Sarasota. They typically choose to nest on the east side of the state.

If you see a sea turtle nest, you are urged to keep your distance.

Editor's Note: The images seen in this story were used with the permission of Loggerhead MarineLife Center, which obtained them with approval and under conditions that did not harm any turtles. The photos were acquired while the group was doing authorized research activities pursuant to FWC MTP-18-205.

