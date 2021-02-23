Over 1,000 sea turtles return to the Gulf of Mexico following the deadly artic blast

Overall, over 9,000 sea turtles were rescued in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several sea turtles in the Coastal Bend are now rested and ready to take on the ocean yet again. The Padre Island National Seashore announced over 1,000 sea turtles are now back home following the deadly artic blast last week.

With the help from the community, Sea Life Research, The Texas State Aquarium, ARK and plenty other organizations, sea turtles in our area are back in their natural habitat.

South Texas wildlife felt the same hit we did when the temperatures plummeted. Fish in our beach waters were stunned, and so were the turtles. That's when local animal advocates stepped up and jumped into this mission. Overall, over 9,000 sea turtles were rescued in our area.

