RICHFIELD, Minn. — It's much quieter at a certain Richfield home.

"Sounds of his paws on the wood floor, the sound of his tags jingling," said Marcia Malinowski. "Those two sounds gone make it so silent."

She lost Jersey, and all she has left is a paw print in her living room - and her photos.

"He loved getting pictures taken," said Marcia.

Jersey died earlier this month.

"It was horrible to go through," said Marcia.

On Oct. 4 Marcia says Jersey was lethargic, started vomiting, and was not eating. She later noticed yellow skin on his belly and ears.

"He tested positive for Leptospirosis, which is something I never heard of," said Marcia.

By Oct. 8, the deadly disease had consumed her beloved Wheaton Terrier.

Marcia Malinowski lost her Wheaton Terrior, Jersey, to an infection called Leptospirosis.

KARE

"Any dog that goes outside has potential exposure," said Dr. Allie Mazepa at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital.

She says she has seen a handful of dogs this month with Leptospirosis, which could be because of the wet weather.

"It's a bacterial infection commonly found in wild animals," said Mazepa. "So raccoons, opossums, mice, they go to the bathroom and dogs ingest it through contaminated water."

There is a vaccine that you can ask your vet about.

"Getting it in the spring provides pretty good coverage through the fall," said Mazepa.

That is the message Marcia wants dog owners to know.

"Just let people know what Leptospirosis is and that it can kill your dog and that there's a vaccine out there," said Marcia.

Humans can contract Leptospirosis as well, if they come into contact with contaminated water or soil.

According to the CDC, symptoms for humans are: