Update: Roadrunner that hitched a cross-country ride to Maine returned to Nevada

WESTBROOK, Maine — Update 9 p.m. 11/23/21:

A stowaway roadrunner from Nevada that came to Maine was returned to the Silver State, according to the bird rehabilitation center that took him in.

The center made arrangements with the Nevada Department of Wildlife late last week. In a Facebook post, the rehabilitation center said the roadrunner was taken back to Las Vegas via a direct Delta Airlines flight from Boston Logan International Airport.

On Tuesday around 1 p.m., the bird was returned to his home neighborhood. Within a few minutes of the bird's carrier door being open, it darted from the container and disappeared into his old neighborhood, according to the social media post.

"Huge thanks to everyone who has contributed toward getting this roadrunner home again," Avian Haven wrote on Facebook.

Original story:

The roadrunner who took a cross-country trip from Nevada to Maine is doing well, according to the bird rehabilitation center that took him in.

On Saturday, NEWS CENTER Maine learned of the roadrunner who was found in a moving van that arrived in Westbrook after a four-day trip from Nevada. According to Westbrook police, employees of the moving company called them after arriving at a storage facility in Westbrook.

Police were able to safely take the roadrunner to Avian Haven in Freedom to be cared for.

A Facebook post from Avian Haven has given an update on the bird and says he's flying, eating quite well, and has gained some weight since his arrival. They say he does have some parasites but is being treated.