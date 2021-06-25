Video shows shark snatching fish from anglers in Big Sarasota Pass

A fisherman is warning people to be safe in the water ahead of this weekend's Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Local anglers are warning people to be careful in Sarasota Bay after a shark grabbed a tarpon right off their line.

And the whole thing was caught on camera.

The video, captured Wednesday in Big Sarasota Pass, shows a fisherman reeling in a tarpon when the shark quickly pops out of the water to snatch the fish.

Although it's hard to see in the video, a shark expert told 10 Tampa Bay that the animal was a bull shark because of the curve of his dorsal fin. He also said there have been more recent shark sightings in the area than in years past as the animals move into the area for the summer to feed on migrating tarpons.

Luckily, this group of anglers was safe from the shark in their boat, but they are urging everyone to be alert when as many as 300 spectators head to Sarasota this weekend for the Powerboat Grand Prix.

A shark safety expert gave us some safety tips for swimmers ahead of the big weekend.

Don’t swim near people who are fishing or chumming

Don’t swim with tarpon or schools of baitfish

Don’t wear flashy jewelry or bright colored swimwear to keep from being mistaken for prey

The powerboat race takes place this Saturday and Sunday near Big Sarasota Pass off Lido Key.