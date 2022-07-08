Sea turtle baby boom on SC coast is 'encouraging for this protected species'

Over 5,600 sea turtle nests were spotted along the South Carolina coast at the halfway mark of hatching season. Some hatchlings are already emerging.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — Sea turtle hatching season started recently on the South Carolina coast and this year's nest numbers are exciting.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported that at the halfway mark for this hatching season over 5,600 turtle nests have already been counted. The count for this year has already surpassed the total number of nests counted last year. It is lower than 2019, which stands as a record year with a minimum of nearly 8,800 nests, but hopes are high for the turtles' future.

" . . . these are still huge numbers, which is overall very encouraging for this protected species," said Michelle Pate, wildlife biologist with SCNDR, in the release.

The first hatchlings from this baby boom emerged on July 3 on Lighthouse Island according to SCDNR. Pate noted in the release that many of the hatchlings are emerging early, which she says is common for nests laid early in the season or for eggs that saw high temperatures during their incubation period.

Sea turtle hatching season begins in May each year and four species out of seven on the planet nest on South Carolina beaches.

As the season continues, SCDNR reminds beachgoers to turn off lights near the beach, observe the turtles from a distance, and report any sick or injured turtles to SCDNR by calling 1-800-922-5431.