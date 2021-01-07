Serval cat found in woman's bed captured

“We were just informed that Nala the serval cat has been captured and is no longer a threat,” an email from the neighborhood association said.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A serval cat named Nala has been located and is back in the hands of its owner.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund said the Historic Brookhaven Neighborhood Association sent out an email letting residents know that Nala had been captured.

“We were just informed that Nala, the serval cat loose in the neighborhood, has been captured and is no longer a threat. Thanks to all that helped us find her,” the email said.

It appears that someone trapped the cat in their backyard and called the owner. The owner came out and collected the cat.

Animal Legal Defense Fund said Georgia prohibits unlicensed possession of serval cats -- a charge that could be pursued by local or state law enforcement.

Kristine Frank, a resident, had a close encounter with the wild animal. During an interview with 11Alive, said she has never seen anything like it during her eight years in the city.

She said her husband let their dog out in the wee hours of the morning, a normal routine and left the door open. She proceeded to continue resting until she felt a movement on her bed. Kristine revealed she doesn’t let her dog sleep on her bed, so she wondered what it was.

“I look at the cat and I know immediately that is not a normal house cat. I did not look like a pet. It looked like a wild animal,” she said.

The cat jumped out of the bed, when Kristine noticed the cat was more than 2 feet with pointy ears, and spots.

“I yell for my husband and yell. ‘Dave, that is not a cat!’ So, he comes in the room and I’m just in bed freaking out. He locked eyes with the cat and the cat was kind of cornered. So, I slowly got out of the bed and tippy toed out and my husband was able to get the cat out of the house,” she said.

Kristine said she doesn’t know what kind of cat it is, but it reminded her of a bob cat.

“I just think if my dog would have been in the house what would have happened to my dog? If I had small children, what would have happened to them?” Kristine reflected with concern.

Should Nala be removed from unlawful ownership, the Animal Legal Defense Fund said it is ready to facilitate her placement in a sanctuary for wild cats.