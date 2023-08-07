Snake pulled out of toilet in Arizona home

Rattlesnake Solutions got a rare call recently when an Arizona resident reported finding a snake in their toilet.

TUCSON, Ariz. — You've heard of a toilet snake, right? The plumbing tool that can be easily found in Home Depot.

But what about a literal toilet snake?

An Arizona resident recently stumbled upon such a creature and sought the help of Rattlesnake Solutions to remove it.

Operating throughout the Grand Canyon State, Rattlesnake Solutions often gets calls to remove venomous snakes coiled up underneath some patio furniture.

So it was considered quite uncommon when they got a call for a snake lurking about in someone's plumbing system.

One of the group's team members was dispatched to a home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson for reports of a snake spotted inside a toilet. After making multiple visits over the course of two days, the professional snake handler was finally able to get ahold of a black and pink coachwhip.

A video recording of the removal shows the snake not looking very pleased to be taken out of its porcelain oasis.

The coachwhip tends to act aggressively when humans try to handle it and the non-venomous snake is known for being an excellent climber, according to the Tucson Herpetological Society.

Yet it's still rare for a coachwhip to climb its way inside a resident's toilet, Rattlesnake Solutions said.

Bryan Hughes, the owner of Rattlesnake Solutions, said any homeowner who's worried about ending up in a similar, slithery situation should check to see if their septic systems are in good condition.

"However, ultimately it's such a rare event that it's not something most people should ever be concerned with," Hughes said in a statement.

