Brrr! It got so cold in Florida, iguanas fell from trees

When it gets cold, iguanas go into a sort of suspended animation mode and fall out of trees.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A cold snap in Florida is different than in other places. We put on heavy coats when it’s 50 degrees.

No blizzard conditions here in the Sunshine State, but we have our issues as well. For example, in South Florida – Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach – there are iguanas falling out of trees.

The National Weather Service said Sunday it’s all going to be fine. The low temperatures in the 30s are quite rare in Florida, and winter crops suffered no major damage.

The iguanas are another matter.  When it gets colder than 45 degrees, they go into a sort of suspended animation mode and fall out of trees. The green guys who are considered an invasive species in Florida are still breathing with critical body functions still operating, but they look dead. 

All iguanas are not created equally though. The bigger ones can be a little more tolerable of the cold weather Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill told CBS Miami.

Iguanas can reach up to 5 feet in length and weigh up to 20 pounds. That's close to a medium-sized dog standing up. Imagine an iguana that large falling from a tree.

The cold-stunned state iguanas enter protects them until the temperature warms back up over 50 degrees again. The reptilian is at risk when temperatures remain in the 40s and lower for periods over eight hours. 

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds Florida residents not to bring wild green iguanas into their homes or cars. In addition, do not attempt to relocate or release them. 

Credit: AP
An iguana lies draped on a tree limb as it waits for the sunrise, Jan. 22, 2020, in Surfside, Fla. The National Weather Service said Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 it's going to warm up nicely after the weekend. The low temperatures near freezing are quite rare in Florida, but at first glance the citrus, strawberry and tomato winter crops suffered no major damage. Farmers spray water onto the crops to help protect them from the cold. Iguanas, an invasive species, are well accustomed to the trees of South Florida. When it gets cold, like below 40 degrees, they go into a sort of suspended animation mode. And they fall to the ground. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

