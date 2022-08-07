In SC, every season is tick season. Here's what to look out for

Ticks are a problem for South Carolina residents all year. DHEC has suggestions for preventing and treating tick bites.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging the public to be on the lookout for Asian longhorned ticks. They're not the only tick South Carolina residents should keep an eye on.

According to DHEC, there are 6 species of ticks that South Carolinians encounter regularly, including the Asian longhorned tick. Other common species include the blacklegged tick and the American dog tick.

All of these tick species attach to hosts in the same way. They don't jump or fly, they hang on to grasses or shrubs until something brushes up against them.

Warm weather in the state means that ticks can be active year round despite many people relaxing in the fall and winter. Tick bites can happen all year and attached ticks can pass tick-borne diseases to their hosts.

Ticks can carry many different types of disease such as Lyme or Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Most tick-borne diseases will be transmitted to the host within 24 to 72 hours of attachment. Some diseases can transmit faster, such as Powassan virus disease which can infect the host within 15 minutes of attachment.

Tick-borne disease isn't the only possible danger hidden in a tick bite. Ticks can release a toxin that causes tick paralysis, which causes tingling feelings and numbness all over the body.

As frightening as these may sound, there's no need to panic. DHEC has some suggestions to keep people and pets safe all year.

Before heading outside, DHEC suggests covering up with protective clothing that covers the legs and waist. Environmental Protection Agency registered insect repellents can also help to deter ticks, and their repellent search tool can make finding the right one easy.

At home, individuals should check themselves and their pets for ticks daily. Taking a shower with soap and shampoo as soon as possible after being outdoors can also prevent ticks from attaching.

DHEC warns against using some popular hacks if an attached tick is found. When removing a tick, avoid covering it in nail polish and don't try to suffocate it with Vaseline. These techniques could cause the tick to release fluid that increases the change of tick-borne disease transmission.

It's safer to grab the tick as close to the skin as possible with fine-tipped tweezers and pull the tick out without jerking or twisting. When the tick is detached, clean the bite area with soap and water and apply an antiseptic.