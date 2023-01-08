Southeast turkey decline is effecting the Palmetto state

Wildlife leaders hope for legislative changes that include, changing season dates, reducing bag limit and limiting afternoon hunting.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A regional trend called the southeast turkey decline has become an interest for South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, hunters and the community.

Rick Grubbs is the owner of Waccamaw Hunting Services and said he was surprised to learn that predators are not the main reason for the decline.



"I thought that coyotes and predators would have been a bigger factor on wild turkeys the department of natural resources and the charts they showed," said Grubbs. "They showed that they don't believe predation is as big a factor on the turkey population decline as what we think."



Charles Ruth is the big game program coordinator at the department of natural resources and he says that loss of habitat is a factor in decline however there can be measures taken to help.



"There's no doubts are habitats are changing and that does effect the turkey population, I think to some degree this decline is somewhat of a death by a thousand cuts so to speak," said Ruth. "But the things that can be controlled from a regulatory stand point are your season framework, bag limits, how long the season lasts, when it begins."



Experts say the decline is not a problem specific to South Carolina however hunters, land owners and members of the community share concerns. One of these concerns is lack of reproduction. Harvest data collected by the wildlife department shows that peak turkey breeding falls within the first week of hunting season.