The animals were “living in very poor conditions without food or water,” according to the Houston SPCA.

SPRING, Texas — Dozens of rabbits, reptiles and birds are being nursed back to health at the Houston SPCA.

They say the 60 emaciated and mostly underweight animals were rescued Wednesday evening from a pet store in the 25,000 block of the North Freeway in Spring.

They were “living in very poor conditions without food or water,” according to the SPCA.

The team also found five dead animals inside the dirty store.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Animal Control helped with the rescue.

The assortment included:

9 rabbits

2 baby bearded dragons

2 adult bearded dragons

7 baby iguanas

1 adult iguana

3 butterfly iguanas

2 red ear slider turtles

1 box turtle

1 skink

22 parakeets

2 Quaker parrots

3 lovebirds

1 cockatiel

3 doves

1 chicken

Houston SPCA, @MCTXSheriff, and Montgomery County Animal Control collaborated on a rescue this evening involving 60 emaciated and mostly underweight animals found living in very poor conditions without food or water inside a pet supply store located in Spring, Texas. pic.twitter.com/Lu72TjleIp — Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) July 23, 2020

The veterinary team at the Houston SPCA is now examining all the animals and working to save the ones in bad condition.

A hearing has been scheduled for next week where the animal rescue and protection organization will seek full custody of the animals.

You can report animal cruelty to the Houston SPCA.