'Large, pink and elusive': Sumter police searching for escaped pig damaging property

Free ranging porker damaging property in Freedom Boulevard neighborhood

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department (SPD) had an unusual post on their Facebook page warning residents of an elusive suspect -- a free roaming pig in the neighborhoods around Freedom Boulevard.

"Whether former pet or intended produce," read the post, "this fellow has been wreaking havoc in the Freedom Boulevard area.

Described as large, pink and elusive, SumterPD began receiving calls about the pig over the weekend."

This is not a laughing matter for these residents whose property was damaged by this animal. Its size alone is of concern and we ask that you not try to approach it."

Officers with the SPD have enlisted the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources in locating the pig.