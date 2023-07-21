​Not all heroes wear capes, some are covered in fur.

That's the case with Ivy at the Smith County Animal Shelter.

According to Saving Animals from Euthanasia in Texas volunteer Pearl Wittholt, Ivy is a hero dog that has donated blood to save other pups. She's now in the Smith County Animal Shelter and in danger of being euthanized.

Ivy is an 18-month-old terrier mix who was brought to the shelter on June 2.

"She is a universal blood donor as well as an adorable, very adoptable dog," Wittholt said.

Wittholt reached out CBS19 to bring attention to Ivy after we helped save Stanford -- another hero dog -- back in March.

"The last time you advertised a hero dog for us, he was saved," Wittholt said.

To meet Ivy, visit the Smith County Animal Shelter, located at 322 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler, Monday Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.