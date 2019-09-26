A Chattanooga wildlife rescue is caring for an adorable bobcat kitten that was initially mistaken for your average feline.

For Fox Sake Wildlife Rescue said an animal lover had brought the wild animal in after realizing she had mistakenly rescued an extraordinary kitten.

"An animal lover made an honest mistake in picking up this baby and bringing her home after she was found outside. She had no idea that she had actually 'rescued' a bobcat who didn’t need rescuing," the organization said.

For Fox Sake Wildlife Rescue I wanted to extend a big thank-you to Erika Petsch Peel for her hard... work at For Fox Sake! I use a lot of "we" language when posting as For Fox Sake. I suppose it's an unintentional throwback to my previous career as a writer, where the "royal we" was considered the professional gold standard.

The tiny bobcat, named 'Arwen,' is now under the rescue's care. They said they will have to care for it up into March so she can socialize with other young bobcats they've rescued to grow up with the skills she needs to survive.

As of Wednesday, they said she's eating well and is showing more defensive behaviors toward humans, which is what they hoped for.

For Fox Sake Wildlife Rescue I wanted to extend a big thank-you to Erika Petsch Peel for her hard... work at For Fox Sake! I use a lot of "we" language when posting as For Fox Sake. I suppose it's an unintentional throwback to my previous career as a writer, where the "royal we" was considered the professional gold standard.

The organization said it's looking for sponsors and donors to help with Arwen's rehabilitation as well as other wild animals they take in.

And yes, there are bobcats in East Tennessee! The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said they are common all across the state, but are very elusive. They generally are only spotted on rare sightings, generally in areas with second-growth timber and a lot of underbrush.

The TWRA said they generally keep their distance from humans and don't pose a serious threat to safety so long as you aren't trying to approach them.

This also isn't the first time someone mistook a bobcat for a stray cat.

No matter how cute or cuddly wild animals look, the TWRA said never to take in seemingly injured or orphaned wildlife.

RELATED: Tennessee woman discovers why you shouldn't let a bobcat into your home

RELATED: Family spots bobcat swimming across Norris Lake

RELATED: Bobcats mistaken for domestic kittens die at wildlife sanctuary