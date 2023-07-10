The bear sighting occurred at the Sailing and Yacht Club in Naples.

NAPLES, Fla. — When someone gets ready to go on a boat, chances are they are more likely to see an animal from the sea, not one that climbs trees in a forest.

But for one boat in southwest Florida, a bear was spotted roaming around on it.

A video that went viral on social media recently shows what appears to be a Florida black bear walking in the front side of the sailboat in Naples and then it makes its way around to the other side.

A man who works for Tow Boat U.S. Naples and Marcos Island recorded the bear and said he was doing his usual work when he looked at the sailboat and saw the animal on it.

The sailboat was docked and the bear was not in danger of straying into deep waters, the video shows.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission says anyone who comes across a Florida black bear should keep in mind the following tips:

Make sure you are in a safe area

Make sure the bear has a clear escape route

Yell or make noise with an air horn to let the bear know it's not welcome

