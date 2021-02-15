Watch: Two mischievous dogs swipe teddy bear in Valentine's Day 'heist'

Eventually, Sherry's husband took notice and rescued the teddy bear from the four-legged fiends.

TENNESSEE, USA — Any person wants to pull off a nice Valentine's Day surprise, but one East Tennessee man's plans for his wife were foiled by a pair of four-legged thieves.

Sherry Yeary's husband was sneaking to prepare his wife's Valentine's gift while she was out of the house.

Their two dachshunds, Scrappy and Cooper, were sticking close to check his shopping bags for new toys as he got the gift ready for his wife.

The pair of naughty dogs waited for the perfect moment and swiped the teddy bear he had bought from the kitchen table while his back was turned.

Cooper and Scrappy took off for the living room with their new prize, but Cooper, who snatched it from the table got a guilty conscience and “tattled” on Scrappy to no avail.

