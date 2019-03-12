HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A charter fishing boat got an up close look at whales off the Hilton Head coast. Outcast Sport Fishing posted video on their Facebook page showing two right whales swimming about six miles off the coast on Wednesday, November 27.

They noticed a few dozen dolphin schooling and decided to fly their drone over to get a closer look.

Outcast Sport Fishing says the whales hung around for about 20 minutes, telling News19 "they weren’t in a hurry, just relaxing like a walk in the park."

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, researchers estimate there are about 400 North Atlantic right whales in the population. They have been protected under the Endangered Species Act since 1970.