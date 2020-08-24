The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department was able to trap and relocate the gator, according to Aransas Pass police.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — On August 21, the Aransas Pass Police Department, along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department were called out to the Whataburger in AP for an alligator spotted near the restaurant's entrance.

In a video posted by the AP PD via Facebook, a Texas Game Warden was able to trap and relocate the gator.

*TPWD did trap and relocate the gator*

"I guess it goes to show, Whataburger really is the choice of late night snacks for just about everyone, human and animal!" officials with AP PD said.

