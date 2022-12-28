Dog gets new forever home after she was saved from strangling in parking lot

Wheat Ridge Police said the 1-year-old dog was being strangled in a car by its now-former owner on Dec. 4.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A dog that was nearly strangled to death this month has begun her new life in a loving home after being adopted.

The pup's story started on Dec. 4 when a customer reported hearing a terrible noise coming from a vehicle that was in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 44th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard and called 911, according to Wheat Ridge Police (WRPD).

Rita, a Walgreens employee, went outside and saw a woman strangling the dog, whose name was Roni, with a cellphone cord, according to a WRPD Facebook post.

As Rita and her co-workers rushed to help, the dog escaped from the car, WRPD said. Rita caught Roni and, with help from Rita's manager, used a leash from the Walgreens to keep the dog from running into traffic.

Rita and her manager called 911 and tried to calm the terrified dog, police said.

Roni's now-former owner told officers she was experiencing a mental health crisis, WRPD said. The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, police said. The former owner is facing felony animal cruelty charges, police said.

A Wheat Ridge community services officer arrived to help treat the dog, WRPD said. Roni was taken to a veterinary hospital and was cared for by people who are trained to handle animals that have experienced trauma, police said.

After receiving treatment at the veterinary clinic, and going through the procedures to be eligible for adoption, Roni was adopted last week by the woman who alerted Rita and her co-workers to the strangling, police said.

WRPD said the woman, who was identified as Rebecca, has re-named the dog Maizie.

Rebecca said Maizie is "flourishing in her new, loving home" with her new dog sibling.