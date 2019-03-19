MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. — A rare yellow cardinal has made an appearance in an Alabama backyard, and fortunately, a bird watcher was ready with a camera to capture the rare sight.

Karem Maldonado of Mobile County, Alabama, a gardening and bird fan, saw the cardinal when she was taking photos. She told WKRG-TV she nicknamed the bird "Mr. Sunshine."

Maldonado said she hasn't seen the bird since last week, but she is adding another bird feeder in her yard, just in case he returns.

An ornithologist told the TV station the color is a mutation where DNA stops the bird's body from producing red pigment.

Another yellow cardinal was spotted in Alabama late last February.

