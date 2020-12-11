Yuki, the wolf-dog who captured the world's attention, dies from blood cancer

Yuki was left at a kill shelter at 8 months old. Then, a Florida sanctuary stepped in to care for him until he died.

NAPLES, Fla. — Nearly two years after captivating the world, Yuki the wolf-dog, who was saved by a Florida sanctuary, has died from blood cancer.

Shy Wolf Sanctuary in Naples, which took the massive 120-pound wolf-dog in after he was dumped off at a kill shelter by a previous owner confirmed the sad news Thursday on its Facebook page.

"We have some very sad news to share with everyone. This morning during our rounds, Yuki didn’t come up for his medicine. When we entered his enclosure, we found that he had passed away," the sanctuary wrote.

The team there believes he went "peacefully" and "on his own terms" sometime during the night.

Shy Wolf Sanctuary was aware of Yuki's diagnosis of hemangiosarcoma, or a type of blood cancer, and knew that he did not have very long but wanted to do what they could to help him. All in all, they are just happy he lived an incredible 13 years of life.

"Yuki taught us all about patience, love, and understanding as all animals have unique personalities and set their own boundaries," Shy Wolf Sanctuary wrote. "Rest easy sweet Yuki, we love you forever."

Staff members say his pack-mate Bella appears to be doing OK, but they can tell she misses her friend.

Yuki's story first gained attention when a photo of the part-wolf and part domestic dog towering over a woman while sitting down went viral.

In his memory, the sanctuary is holding a special tribute to Yuki on its WolfStock broadcast from 3-6 p.m. EST on November 14.

