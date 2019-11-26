COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than ten months after Calvin Witherspoon Jr and Derrick Caldwell Roper were found dead in their apartments at Allen Benedict Court, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins, along with Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson, will hold a joint press conference 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Richland County Courthouse.

Witherspoon and Gipson were residents in Building J at Allen Benedict Court (ABC), a Columbia Housing Authority property situated along Harden and Read streets.

WLTX reporters covering the deaths of the men found that ABC had a history of maintenance issues -- from mold and pests, to water and gas leaks.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts confirmed that Witherspoon and Gipson died from carbon monoxide poisoning on Jan. 17, 2019.

The property was condemned and more than 400 residents were displaced.