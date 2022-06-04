Arkansas man who woke up after 19 years in a coma dies at 57

An Arkansas man whose story made national headlines when he regained consciousness after nearly two decades in a coma has died at the age of 57.

SEARCY, Ark. — An Arkansas man who spent 19 years in a coma and made national headlines, has died at the age of 57, according to Roller Funeral Homes.

Terry Wayne Wallis, of Big Flat, Ark. died on Tuesday, March 29 in Searcy.

Back in 1984, Wallis was in an car accident, just six weeks after his daughter was born, leaving him in a coma for 19 years.

In 2003, Wallis woke up from his coma and began speaking leading him to become known as "The Man Who Slept for 19 Years."

The funeral home said Wallis's mother and all of his family cared for him during his coma and afterwards, and would bring him home on alternate weekends for years.

Wallis enjoyed eating anything at anytime and loved drinking Pepsi, his obituary mentions. He also liked listening to live music, especially when his brother Perry was playing, and loved to tease his sister.