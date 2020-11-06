Band-Aid expanding products for all skin tones

The company said it is committed to taking action that creates tangible change for people of color.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Band-Aid is becoming more inclusive as the company announces the launch of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of brown and black skin tones in an effort to "embrace the beauty of diverse skin."

The move comes as the company says it stands in solidarity with its black colleagues, collaborators and community in the collective fight against racism. It wanted to find a way to create tangible change for people of color.

"We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you.," the company wrote on Instagram. 'We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.⁣"

Band-Aid promises that more change is to come, while also saying it will be making a donation to Black Lives Matter.

"We can, we must and we will do better," the company wrote.

Band-Aid launched back in 1920 making this change 100 years in the making.

