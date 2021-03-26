Beach at Lake Murray not opening anytime soon

A spokesperson with Dominon Energy said it is staying closed due to COVID.

LAKE MURRAY SHORES, S.C. — With warmer weather approaching thoughts turn to cooling off and perhaps swimming.

The beach area at the Lake Murray dam now operated by Dominion Energy said it has no plans to open the beach side anytime soon.

In an email from the company they said,

"The beach and recreation area on the Lexington side of the Lake Murray dam will remain closed at this time. Dominion Energy is taking these steps to protect the health and safety of visitors to the parks and the general public.