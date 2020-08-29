How Black Philanthropy Month is shifting the narrative

The goal of Black Philanthropy Month is to inform, involve, inspire and invest in Black philanthropy to strengthen African American giving in all its forms.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Black Philanthropy Month is observed every August. It's a global celebration of African American and African-descent giving in all its forms.

Black Philanthropy Month was founded in 2011 by Dr. Jackie Bouvier Copeland and the Pan-African Women's Philanthropy Network.

The Central Carolina Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization that links charitable people and businesses with areas of need in the Midlands community, says the goal of Black Philanthropy Month is to inform, involve, inspire and invest in black philanthropy to strengthen African American giving in all its forms.

The community foundation has been using this month to elevate and support the voices of the Midlands' multicultural philanthropists. Each Friday in August, they interview black philanthropists to share the stories of black philanthropic impact in the Midlands.

Jamesha Shackerford, a Program Officer with Central Carolina Community Foundation said Black Philanthropy Month is an opportunity to shift the narrative. "Oftentimes we hear that black people aren't philanthropic in their community," Shackerford says. "Research has proven over and over again that black people are the most philanthropic people in America."

A report by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation found that nearly two-thirds of African-American households donated to organizations and causes, totaling about $11 billion each year.

While the numbers are important, the community foundation is focusing on amplifying the stories of black philanthropists.

Shackerford says historically, black philanthropy has been suppressed. "The impact of black philanthropy has been suppressed from the narrative of who changes our community, who helps our community," Shackerford says. "Black Philanthropy Month is an opportunity to actually unsuppress, to take the muzzle off that story. To really share the narrative of how philanthropic people are. So, if you were to ask 'why not just celebrate all philanthropy?' I think there is a time to celebrate all philanthropy, but what I will tell you, there is an even more greater need to celebrate black philanthropy in these moments right now."

In a time that seems so divided, she hopes these stories will help bridge a gap. "The goal of changing the narrative is so that we can perceive people correctly," says Shackerford. "Maybe our biases might change. Maybe our prejudices against a group of people might change.We now see them in a different light."

The third annual Give 8/28 is scheduled for August 28. The nationwide giving day initiative culminates Black Philanthropy Month.